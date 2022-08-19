Fire damages building on the square in Grant City

Local News August 19, 2022
Structure Fire News Graphic
The Worth County Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire on the Grant City Square on August 17th. The district reports firefighters were able to contain the fire to the initial building.

Adjacent buildings had smoke damage, but they did not have fire damage and no injuries were reported.

The Worth County Fire Protection District was assisted by fire departments from Sheridan, Blockton, Maryville, and Jackson Township as well as the Worth County Ambulance District. Worth County Fire notes other volunteers provided water support for fire suppression as well as food and drinks for firefighters.

