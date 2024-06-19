Fire crews tackle big rig fire on Highway 65 in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton and Grundy County Rural Fire Departments responded to a fire involving a semi-truck and its trailer loaded with logs on Wednesday morning, June 19.

According to Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler, firefighters arrived at the northbound on-ramp of Highway 65 near Highway 6 and found the drive axle on the passenger side of the semi-truck on fire. Flames were spreading to the logs on the trailer.

Firefighters deployed a one-and-three-quarter-inch attack line and extinguished the fire on the semi and trailer, owned by Timber Harvest.

The owner of Timber Harvest brought an empty trailer to the scene to offload the logs from the damaged semi and trailer. Gibler reported moderate fire damage to the rear of the semi and the front half of the load of logs.

The fire originated from the passenger side front wheel drive. The exact cause of the fire was not determined and no injuries were reported.

The Trenton Fire Department remained at the scene for about two hours. Other agencies assisting the Trenton and Grundy County Rural Fire Departments included the Grundy County Emergency Medical Services and the Trenton Police Department.

