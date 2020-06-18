Fire at Prinsco in Bethany damages inventory and trailer-truck

A tile factory in Bethany lost about half of its product due to a fire the morning of Thursday, June 18th That is according to Bethany Fire Chief David Kinnison, who says a semi trailer and tile were “burned up” at Prinsco.

The fire is believed to have started in a machine used to move tile and spread to tile. The wind was said to have played a part in the spread. Employees were able to move around tile to help stop the fire from spreading.

Several fire departments responded to the fire: Bethany, New Hampton, Pattonsburg, Albany, and North Harrison of Eagleville.

Kinnison reports the fire was “very hot,” and three or four firefighters overheated. However, no one was taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported.

The Bethany Fire Department was at the scene abut three and half to four hours.

