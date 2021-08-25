Fire at Kirksville law firm being investigated as arson

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A fire at a law firm in Kirksville on the morning of August 22 is being investigated as arson by the Kirksville Police Department and fire marshal.

Kirksville Police Lieutenant David Grissom reports evidence was found that the fire on the north side of the Frick and Cundiff PC building was not an accident. He says there are suspicions that the fire could have been caused by someone, but he did not say why investigators believe that.

Barry Cundiff is the building owner.

Grissom notes no one is currently in custody, and no one has been charged in regards to the fire. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Kirksville Police Department at 660-785-6945 or dispatch at 660-665-5621.

