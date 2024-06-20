Fire at Harris residence leads to discovery of unidentified body

Share To Your Social Network

A body was found following a structure fire at Highway 139 and Third Street in Harris, according to Sullivan County Sheriff Roger Smiley. The fire occurred Tuesday morning, June 18. The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined.

The coroner was called to the scene, and an autopsy will be conducted to establish the cause of death. Sheriff Smiley indicated that the individual appeared to be a victim of the fire.

The structure was destroyed by the fire on June 18. The State Fire Marshal’s Office has investigated the incident and determined the cause of the fire to be undetermined.

Earlier reports indicated that the Medicine Creek and Galt fire protection districts responded to the house fire. Terry Purdy of Medicine Creek stated that the house was owned by Charlotte Smith.

