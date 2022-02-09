Fire at Fifth and Elm streets in Milan destroys house

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A vacant house in Milan is considered a total loss after a fire early in the morning of February 8, 2022.

Milan Fire Chief Rick Gardner reports the fire at Fifth and Elm streets was reported around midnight, and the house was fully involved in flames before the fire department arrived on the scene.

The fire spread to the side of the neighboring house on the east and also melted siding on a house across the street. Gardner says the residents of the neighboring house were relocated with some friends.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the fire chief notes no gas or electricity was turned on at the vacant house. Milan Police Chief Gail Hayes says Douglas Roque of Saint Joseph owns the house.

No injuries were reported.

The Milan Fire Department was at the scene about four hours initially and returned to the scene of the fire several times for hot spots.

