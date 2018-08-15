Final countdown to first day of school in area districts is underway

Classes begin in area school districts either today or in the next week or so with students, for the most part, prepped and ready to go.

Classes began today (Wednesday, August 15) for North Mercer R-3 students. The district reports total first-day enrollment of 193 which is down one student from the first day of school last year. Pre-kindergarten enrollment is 11, which is down seven from last year, Kindergarten through sixth grade has 98 students, which is up by three. Enrollment for seventh through 12th grades increased by three to 84.

Several area school districts will start classes Thursday, August, 16th including Grundy County R-5, Jamesport R-7, and Chillicothe R-2. Milan C-2 will begin classes Monday, August 20th.

Classes will start in the Trenton R-9 and Laredo R-7 districts Tuesday, August 21st. Multiple districts holding their first day of classes next Wednesday, August 22nd include Pleasant View R-6, Spickard R-2, Princeton R-5, Newtown-Harris R-3, Gilman City R-4, Gallatin R-5, and Linn County R-1.

Like this: Like Loading...