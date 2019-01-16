Filing deadline passes finalizing candidates running for office in Chillicothe

Several races exist in the City of Chillicothe April 2nd election.

One of the races is for Mayor with Theresa Kelly and incumbent Reed Dupy both filing for the position.

Other races include councilmen positions for two of Chillicothe’s four wards including Dennis Albertson, Junior and Adam Brown filed for First Ward Councilman. John E. Plaster, Junior, Buell Applebury, and Michael Smith all filed for Third Ward Councilman.

Candidates running unopposed include Wayne Cunningham for Second Ward Councilman and Pam Jarding for Fourth Ward. Other filings for the City of Chillicothe election include incumbent Rozanne Frampton for city clerk, Tom Ashbrook for Councilman-at-Large, and Jon Maples for city constable.

Kathy Gilliland and Hannah Fletcher both filed for city auditor, but City Clerk Frampton reported Tuesday that Gilliland withdrew her candidacy, leaving only Fletcher as a candidate for city auditor.

There were no filings for city treasurer or city attorney.