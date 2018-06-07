Filing deadline extended for Trenton R-9 Board of Education vacancy

The Trenton R-9 School District has extended the filing period for applicants for the vacancy on the Board of Education. Applications may now be submitted at the district office until Monday, June 11 at noon.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers says the original last day to file for the board vacancy was Wednesday, June 6, but the district office was closed Wednesday afternoon due to unforeseen reasons.

The filing period has been extended to allow applicants who were unable to apply the opportunity to do so.

