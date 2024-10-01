Fifteen St. Louis gang members and associates sentenced for drug and gun crimes

Fifteen members and associates of a South St. Louis gang have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to drug trafficking, firearms possession, and other offenses. The gang, led by Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey and Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, was responsible for distributing a significant amount of fentanyl in south St. Louis.

Lindsey, 27, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on September 9, while Pearson, 28, received an 11-year prison sentence on September 20. They were leaders of the 55 Boyz, a gang formed from the merger of other smaller gangs, including YPG (Young Project Goons), TKO (Team Knockout), The Strip, Pressure Gang, and CAVE. According to court documents, Lindsey often rapped about the gang’s illegal activities, including fentanyl distribution.

The final two defendants in the initial phase of the case were sentenced on Monday, with five others previously indicted individually. All five pleaded guilty, and four have already been sentenced. The collaborative effort between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and IRS Criminal Investigation dismantled the gang, which was also linked to violent crime in the area.

The investigation began in September 2021, targeting fentanyl distribution in the St. Louis area. A coordinated effort between the police and federal agencies led to the seizure of more than two dozen firearms, over $120,000 in cash, thousands of fentanyl capsules, two vehicles, and multiple homes purchased with drug proceeds. Among the items seized was a 55 Boyz diamond necklace.

Those Sentenced:

Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey , 27 – sentenced to 12 years in prison on September 9.

Andre “Luh Half” Pearson , 28 – sentenced to 11 years in prison on September 20.

Edward “Edot” Hopkins , 22 – sentenced for his involvement in the gang.

Tony Evans , 35 – sentenced for drug trafficking charges.

Araven Johnson , 29 – sentenced for drug-related offenses.

Douglas Simpson , 35 – sentenced for firearm possession.

Jeffrey Moore , 26 – sentenced for gun and drug charges.

Shawn Liggins , 22 – sentenced for drug distribution.

Omar Lewis , 23 – sentenced for his role in the gang’s activities.

Willie Lindsey , 44 – sentenced for drug trafficking.

Jamond “Huncho” Dismukes , 24 – sentenced for fentanyl distribution.

Travon Weatherspoon , 34 – sentenced for his involvement in the drug operation.

Birtha Lindsey , 43 – sentenced for laundering proceeds from drug sales.

Erik Simmons , 30 – sentenced for drug and gun offenses.

Armani Tatum, 33 – sentenced for gang-related activities.

Separately, Martez Lindsey, Jaheim “DaeDae” Young, Jaron Tate, and Jhonetta Phillips have pleaded guilty to drug or firearm charges. Ja’Vonne Lindsey is awaiting sentencing.

Authorities emphasized that the prosecution of the 55 Boyz has removed a major source of fentanyl supply and disrupted violent activities linked to the gang in the St. Louis area.

