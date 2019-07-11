Fifteen members of the Chillicothe FFA attend LEAD training

Over 1200 local Chapter FFA Officers, 186 advisors from 138 chapters attended annual LEAD training.

LEAD (Learn, Educate, Advance, and Develop) training is designed to help prepare each officer team for their term of service for the 2019-2020 school year. There were 15 members of the Chillicothe FFA Assistant and Chapter officer teams that attended.

The officers were provided team-building and bonding opportunities, the opportunity to increase their knowledge about advocating for agriculture and agricultural education, work on their chapters Program of Activities, guidelines for leading a chapter meeting, and help with planning an FFA event. They also had the opportunity to attend breakout sessions on leading a meeting, planning events, and more in-depth knowledge on advocating. The choice to become active team members and make a positive difference in the lives of local FFA members, school and community were evident at each site. These conferences are sponsored by the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund and were held May 28 – 31, 2019 throughout Missouri.

The facilitators consisted of past state officers and they were divided into a north and a south team. The training was held at 8 different locations throughout the state: Paris High School, North Central Missouri College Ketchum Center, Trenton; State Fair Community College, Sedalia; Polo High School, Crowder College, Neosho; Logan-Rogersville High School, Rolla Junior High School, Rolla; and Cape Girardeau Technical School, Cape Girardeau. Through interactive workshops, the facilitators encouraged the officer teams to reach outside their comfort zone to provide leadership opportunities for their local chapters.

The FFA is a national youth organization of over 669,000 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 347 chapters and more than 25,400 members in Missouri. The FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.