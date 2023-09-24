Fiery crash on Interstate 35 leaves Galt man seriously injured

Local News September 24, 2023September 24, 2023 Digital Correspondent
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

An accident occurred on Interstate 35, five miles south of Lathrop, early Sunday morning at 2:05 a.m. that involved a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry M. Delauder, 33, of Galt, and a parked 2019 Kenworth Tractor Truck operated by Ronnie L. Mettlach, 53, of Edinburg, Texas.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound in the driving lane of Interstate 35 when it veered off the east side of the roadway. The Silverado collided with the towed unit of the parked Kenworth Tractor Truck. Following the initial impact, the Chevrolet Silverado burst into flames, completely burning itself and the towed unit of the Kenworth Tractor Truck.

Delauder sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported by Holt Fire to Liberty Hospital. The use of a seat belt by Delauder at the time of the crash remains unknown. The cab of the Kenworth Tractor Truck remained undamaged, allowing Mettlach to drive it from the scene, however, the towed unit was towed by Scotty’s Towing of Cameron.

The crash was investigated by Corporal V.R.E. McBride of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was assisted by Trooper J.M. Tanner, Sergeant A.A. Henry, Trooper K.J. Cool, Corporal A.M. Beckwith, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Lathrop Police Department, MoDOT, and Holt Fire.

Post Views: 2,740
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.