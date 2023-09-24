Fiery crash on Interstate 35 leaves Galt man seriously injured

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An accident occurred on Interstate 35, five miles south of Lathrop, early Sunday morning at 2:05 a.m. that involved a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry M. Delauder, 33, of Galt, and a parked 2019 Kenworth Tractor Truck operated by Ronnie L. Mettlach, 53, of Edinburg, Texas.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound in the driving lane of Interstate 35 when it veered off the east side of the roadway. The Silverado collided with the towed unit of the parked Kenworth Tractor Truck. Following the initial impact, the Chevrolet Silverado burst into flames, completely burning itself and the towed unit of the Kenworth Tractor Truck.

Delauder sustained serious injuries in the accident and was transported by Holt Fire to Liberty Hospital. The use of a seat belt by Delauder at the time of the crash remains unknown. The cab of the Kenworth Tractor Truck remained undamaged, allowing Mettlach to drive it from the scene, however, the towed unit was towed by Scotty’s Towing of Cameron.

The crash was investigated by Corporal V.R.E. McBride of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was assisted by Trooper J.M. Tanner, Sergeant A.A. Henry, Trooper K.J. Cool, Corporal A.M. Beckwith, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Lathrop Police Department, MoDOT, and Holt Fire.

