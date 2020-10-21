“Field to Freezer Workshop” on basic deer processing to be held in Kirksville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will host a Field to Freezer workshop in Kirksville on basic deer processing. The free workshop, designed for persons at least 11 years old, will be at the MDC Northeast Regional Office on the evening of November 2nd from 5:30 to 8:30.

The program will cover the field dressing process and demonstrate how to skin and butcher a game animal with minimal equipment. Participants will learn the steps to process wild game, including skinning, quartering, and identifying cuts of meat. They will also be given tips for getting the best quality meat from deer.

The Field to Freezer workshop will be held in an unheated shop building, so participants should dress for the weather on November 2nd. Everyone is asked to wear a mask covering the mouth and nose while inside the building and practice physical distancing.

Space is limited for the workshop. Participants must preregister at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com. Contact MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver for more information at 660-785-2420.

