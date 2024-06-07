Fiber Field Day event set for June 27 in Princeton

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Smart Rural Community (SRC) broadband providers are joining together to host Fiber Field Day, an exclusive opportunity for consumers, policymakers, industry partners, and community stakeholders to see firsthand how SRC providers deploy fiber broadband throughout Missouri.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the headquarters of GRM Networks, 1001 Kentucky Street in Princeton, Missouri. Participating providers include GRM Networks of Princeton; Chariton Valley Broadband, LLC of Macon; Green Hills Telephone Corporation of Breckenridge; Kingdom Telephone Company of Auxvasse; Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company of Green City; and Steelville Telephone Exchange, Inc. of Steelville.

“Fiber Field Day is an opportunity for consumers, policymakers, industry partners, and community stakeholders to learn about all things fiber broadband. Attendees will have the opportunity to see firsthand how broadband is deployed in rural America through working demonstrations,” said Mitchell Bailey, Chief Executive Officer of GRM Networks and founder of Fiber Field Day. “We will also have educational stations set up where consumers can learn more about various topics including cybersecurity.”

Guests include federal, state, and local elected officials. Confirmed attendees include Missouri State Representative Danny Busick, Taylor Blackwell from United States Senator Josh Hawley’s office, and Christian Halftery from United States Representative Sam Graves’ office.

