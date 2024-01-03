FFDD to discuss oversight training at Monday meeting

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled in Grundy County are planning on discussion involving oversight training. The annual 2024 discussion will be Monday night (January 8th) at 6:30 at the Grundy County Courthouse’s east entrance in Trenton.

Other agenda items include a financial statement and bank account summary, a transportation report, 2024 grant recipient, the Medicaid/Hope waiver, vocational and educational activities, Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program 2023-2024, and the 2023 Board of Directors.