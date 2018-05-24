FFDD to attend fishing event

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County will provide transportation and supervision for fishing activities as an educational/vocational program.

The fishing event will be held at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus of Trenton June 3rd from 4:30 in the afternoon to 7:30 at night. The event will include a cookout at the campus provided by the Green Hills Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. The Missouri Department of Conservation will also assist with activities.

No license will be required for individuals with disabilities during the event. All individuals with disabilities are welcome and encouraged to attend the fishing activity. Participants should bring lawn chairs, blankets to sit on during the fishing, and sunscreen. The event will be canceled if it rains.

The Families and Friends minibus will pick up individuals with disabilities at their homes if needed. Limited space is available on the minibus.

Those wanting a ride to the fishing event should call the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled at 660-359-3285 and state that the call is for the fishing event.

