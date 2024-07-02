FFDD schedules monthly meeting for July 8 in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled (FFDD) will convene their regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Grundy County Courthouse, east entrance, in Trenton, Missouri.

The agenda for the meeting includes several key items. The session will commence with a call to order, followed by a roll call and the recognition of guests. Any additions to the agenda will then be addressed.

The minutes from the May 13, 2024, meeting will be reviewed and approved. Following this, the financial statement and bank account summary will be presented. This includes the monthly expense and revenue review for May and June 2024, details on certificates of deposits for the same period, and the quarterly financial reports for April, May, and June 2024.

The meeting will also cover old business, starting with the transportation report. Updates on the 2024 grant recipient, Medicaid/Hope Waiver, vocational and educational matters, and MEHTAP (Missouri Elderly and Handicapped Transportation Assistance Program) for the years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 will be discussed. Additionally, there will be a review of Title VI compliance.

New business on the agenda includes financial institution bids and a review of policies and procedures. Correspondence, conferences, and announcements will follow. Any funding requests and miscellaneous items will also be addressed before the meeting concludes.

The next FFDD meeting is scheduled for August 12, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

The mission of FFDD in Grundy County is to meet the service and support needs of citizens with developmental disabilities cost-effectively.

Post Views: 25

Related