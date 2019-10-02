FFDD celebrate Disability Employment Awareness Month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Grundy County Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled Executive Director Kayla Graham explains the designation is to raise awareness of disability employment and celebrate the contributions of workers with disabilities.

Graham says FFDD is “very fortunate” to have several employers in the community that employs individuals with developmental disabilities. FFDD runs a 16-passenger bus to Chillicothe twice a day to allow Grundy County residents to work at Hope Haven Industries. FFDD is able to run the bus with the assistance of a state grant.

Funding is provided each year through grants to assist developmentally disabled individuals in employment opportunities as well as vocational and educational activities.

