FFA officers present program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton FFA officers presented their program at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22, held in the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic presided over the meeting, Joe MacDonald offered the prayer, and Daniel Gott served as the sergeant at arms.

Elizabeth Gibson, the Program Chairman, introduced the FFA officers, who discussed the local organization and highlighted the significance of agriculture. The officers present included President Emma Roberts, Vice President Cade Claycomb, Treasurer Abby Simpson, and Reporter Braden Sager, accompanied by their advisors, Kabel Oaks and Breilly Stimpson. Sager began the presentation by outlining the FFA mission: “FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.” Roberts provided insights into leadership opportunities available to members, while Simpson shared information on the service and community projects members engage in. Claycomb spoke about the chapter’s Supervised Agriculture Education projects and the Career Development Events that allow members to demonstrate their agricultural skills.

In the business meeting segment, members were reminded about the ongoing collection of shoes and money for the club’s “Shoes for Orphan Souls” and the Bright Futures shoe projects, which will continue through April 4.

The next meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club is scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus, where, following lunch, members will have the opportunity to tour the new Derry Practice facility.

Related