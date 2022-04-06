FFA judging teams compete in Northwest Missouri District Career Development Events

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Numerous FFA judging teams qualified for state competition following the Northwest Missouri District Career Development Events held on Tuesday.

Many individuals from area chapters ranked high in the events but are identified only by their initials according to the online results.

For agronomy, Gilman city was 1st and North Harrison 4th. Others eligible for state are Gallatin, Cameron, and Princeton with Cainsville as an alternate.

In dairy foods, Gilman city was 3rd and Winston 4th. North Harrison is an alternate.

For entomology, Gallatin took 1st and Winston 3rd. Others qualifying for state are Cameron, North Mercer Braymer, and Jamesport.

In farm management, Jamesport was 1st, Gilman City 2nd, Chillicothe 3rd, and Pattonsburg 4th.

For soils judging, Polo was 3rd, Gallatin 4th, and Gilman city 5th. Others eligible for state are Chillicothe and Trenton.

In floriculture, Gallatin, Braymer, and Winston qualify for state judging.

In food science, the Trenton FFA team won 1st place. South Harrison is an alternate.

For horse evaluations, Princeton placed 2nd. North Harrison is an alternate.

In livestock, the top three are Chillicothe, Cameron, and North Harrison.

For nursery landscape, Gallatin takes 3rd. Others eligible for state are Cameron, South Harrison, and Gilman City.

For poultry, Chillicothe FFA had a team take 1st place with North Harrison 2nd. Also eligible for state are judging teams from Cameron, Jamesport, and Winston.

Related