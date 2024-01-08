FFA Greenhand Motivational Conference set for January 11 in Trenton

The Area Two Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapters are set to hold their annual Greenhand Motivational Conference on Thursday, January 11, at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.

This event in the agricultural education calendar, will welcome approximately 400 agriculture students from various high schools in the region. These students will have the unique opportunity to meet state FFA officers and delve deeper into the world of agriculture. They will also explore the numerous opportunities available through the FFA, an organization dedicated to the growth and development of young agriculturalists.

Local citizens should note that there may be traffic congestion around the downtown Trenton campus on Thursday morning due to the influx of attendees. Additionally, area restaurants are expected to experience increased activity during the noon hour.