Festival of Trees set for Saturday in Breckenridge

Various activities will be held in the Breckenridge R-1 School gym during the Festival of Trees Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Vendor booths will be set up from 10 to 2 o’clock, pictures with Santa will go from 11 to noon, and a luncheon will be served from 11 to 1 o’clock. There will also be drawings at 2 o’clock for decorated trees, wreaths, gift cards, and other items.

Tickets for the drawings will be sold at the door of the Breckenridge School gym Saturday for one for $1.00 or six for $5.00. A school representative notes drawing participants do not have to be present to win, and they can win as many times as their name is drawn.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares