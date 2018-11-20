Festival of Trees entertainment details announced for Friday, November 23rd

There will be several performances at the 11th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit two organizations for developmentally disabled individuals: the Gifted Group and Trenton Heroes.

A parade will begin at the Trenton Rock Barn Friday afternoon at 4:30 and go around the outside of the stadium and the Rock Barn area. The entertainment at the Rock Barn will go from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Spokesperson Brenda Thorne says the Trenton High School band will start the performances by performing several selections. The Trenton High School Choir will follow as well as Tony Allen, Connie Olmstead, THS Flag Corps, Colton Hammond, Casey Otto, Marian Altup, and Tim Cason.

Thorne says it is an honor to have Cason perform because he has a child with special needs who have to have several surgeries each year. She notes one of his students is expected to help him sing.

Michael Witten will auction off various items at the Rock Barn Friday night starting at 7 o’clock.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees is dispersed to the Gifted Group and Trenton Heroes throughout the year and is used for activities the groups do.