FEMA registration deadline has ended but help remains

The deadline for registering with FEMA for disaster assistance has passed, but that does not mean FEMA is leaving. The agency continues working with the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency on the recovery process for this year’s spring and summer severe storms and flooding.

Recovery officials encourage Missouri residents who registered for disaster assistance with FEMA to stay in touch. If survivors change addresses or phone numbers, they should contact FEMA to update their information. Missing or incorrect information could result in delays in receiving assistance.

Applicants have the right to appeal FEMA’s eligibility decisions, including the amount of the grant. Missouri survivors who don’t agree with FEMA’s eligibility decision may file an appeal within 60 days of receiving their determination letter, even though the registration deadline has passed. For information on additional documentation that should be submitted as part of an appeal, contact the FEMA helpline. Appeals must be made in writing explaining why the agency should re-evaluate its decision and sent by mail or fax to FEMA.

For more information on filing an appeal or other information, survivors can contact the FEMA assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. Help is available in most languages.

Other ways to contact FEMA: DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish) or on the FEMA Mobile App (also in English and Spanish).

The application deadline for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan for physical damage also has passed. In some circumstances, disaster loan applications may be accepted on a case by case basis after the deadline. For information, call the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email DisasterCustomerService@SBA.gov, or visit SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. If you are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-877-8339. The filing deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is April 9, 2020.

Help for Feeling Stress After Disasters Free and confidential counseling is available to Missouri residents feeling stressed or overwhelmed because of the April 29-July 5 storms and flooding in 20 counties designated for federal disaster assistance.

The Show Me Hope program is open to individuals and families who live in the following 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, St. Charles and Saline.

Crisis counselors in the 26 counties are available to connect residents with local mental health resources. You may contact the Show Me Hope provider covering these counties: Pike and Callaway counties Arthur Center: 573-582-1234 Boone, Carroll, Chariton, Greene, and Saline counties Burrell Behavioral Health: 417-761-5898 Contact: Matt Lemmon Cole, Jackson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Miller, Osage, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties Compass Health: 844-853-8937 Jefferson, Lewis, and Livingston counties Department of Mental Health: 573-751-3070 Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties Family Guidance Center: 816-364-1501 Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties Ozark Center: 417-434-3458

Separate counseling service is open to any Missouri resident who is experiencing stress or emotional strain from disasters. Contact the disaster distress helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-985-5990. You can also send the text message “TalkWithUs” to 66746. Free Disaster Legal Assistance Available A toll-free Disaster Recovery Legal Assistance Hotline is open at 800-829-4128 and available to connect individuals affected by the disasters with volunteer lawyers who can help with: Assistance with life, medical, and property insurance claims Help with home repair contracts and contractors Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems Counseling on landlord-tenant problems

All calls are screened and referred to volunteer lawyers who provide telephone consultation, offering free limited legal advice for disaster-related problems. Calls will be returned to those who leave their names, phone numbers, and counties of residence.

