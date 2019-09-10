FEMA registration deadline has ended but help remains

The application deadline for a U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loan for physical damage also has passed. In some circumstances, disaster loan applications may be accepted on a case by case basis after the deadline. For information, call the SBA Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955, email DisasterCustomerService@SBA.gov, or visit SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. If you are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-877-8339. The filing deadline for businesses to submit loan applications for economic injury is April 9, 2020.
Help for Feeling Stress After Disasters
- Free and confidential counseling is available to Missouri residents feeling stressed or overwhelmed because of the April 29-July 5 storms and flooding in 20 counties designated for federal disaster assistance.
- The Show Me Hope program is open to individuals and families who live in the following 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, St. Charles and Saline.
- Crisis counselors in the 26 counties are available to connect residents with local mental health resources. You may contact the Show Me Hope provider covering these counties:
- Pike and Callaway counties
- Arthur Center: 573-582-1234
- Boone, Carroll, Chariton, Greene, and Saline counties
- Burrell Behavioral Health: 417-761-5898 Contact: Matt Lemmon
- Cole, Jackson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Miller, Osage, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties
- Compass Health: 844-853-8937
- Jefferson, Lewis, and Livingston counties
- Department of Mental Health: 573-751-3070
- Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Holt, and Platte counties
- Family Guidance Center: 816-364-1501
- Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties
- Ozark Center: 417-434-3458
- Pike and Callaway counties
- Separate counseling service is open to any Missouri resident who is experiencing stress or emotional strain from disasters. Contact the disaster distress helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-985-5990. You can also send the text message “TalkWithUs” to 66746.
Free Disaster Legal Assistance Available
- A toll-free Disaster Recovery Legal Assistance Hotline is open at 800-829-4128 and available to connect individuals affected by the disasters with volunteer lawyers who can help with:
- Assistance with life, medical, and property insurance claims
- Help with home repair contracts and contractors
- Replacement of wills and other important legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster
- Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and avoiding contractor scams in the rebuilding process
- Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems
- Counseling on landlord-tenant problems
All calls are screened and referred to volunteer lawyers who provide telephone consultation, offering free limited legal advice for disaster-related problems. Calls will be returned to those who leave their names, phone numbers, and counties of residence.