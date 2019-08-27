FEMA pays out over $1.5 million to three area counties in storm recovery payments

Three area counties have received $1,603,468 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to aid in flooding and severe storm recovery.

FEMA Media Relations Specialist Angela Byrd reports FEMA had approved $545,826 for individual federal disaster assistance in Linn, Carroll, and Chariton counties as of August 21st, which is when the most recent report on area funding was released. A total of $169,597 was approved for Livingston County, $96,470 for Carroll County, and $279,759 for Chariton County.

Nearly 90 applicants had been approved for individual assistance in those counties. Livingston had 14 applicants approved, Carroll had 37, and Chariton County had 38 applicants.

FEMA had also paid $1,057,642 in National Flood Insurance Program claims as of August 21, 2019 with $35,551 paid in Livingston, $468,104 in Carroll and $553,987 in Chariton County.

Around 40 claims were submitted in those counties for the National Flood Insurance Program with two from Livingston, 21 from Carroll, and 18 from Chariton County. Statewide, more than $44,000,000 in FEMA funding has been approved which includes $6,200,000 in individual assistance and $37,800,000 in flood insurance.

Residents in counties designated for individual federal disaster assistance have until September 9th to register. Residents can apply at the Disaster Assistance website or call the helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362).