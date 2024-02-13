Felony charges filed in gun theft case by Chillicothe police

Share To Your Social Network

Two felony counts have been filed in Livingston County Circuit Court, accusing a Cameron man following an investigation by Chillicothe Police. Twenty-seven-year-old Jayson Patrick McAfee is charged with felony stealing of a Smith and Wesson nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun from a victim. McAfee is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The warrant specifies that no bond is allowed.

In a probable cause statement, Police Chief Jon Maples stated officers responded late at night on February 3 to the 200 block of Washington Street in reference to a male who allegedly had a gun and was wearing a mask and sunglasses when he approached the business counter. The suspect and his vehicle were gone when officers arrived. Security camera footage helped identify the suspect’s car that had pulled into a parking lot.

Just after midnight on February 3, police responded to the 400 block of Reynard Street regarding a report of a stolen firearm. The statement noted that a witness claimed the gun had been taken by McAfee, who reportedly had been working for the witness.

McAfee is believed to have fled from the area following the incidents.

The Chillicothe Police Chief reported that McAfee is on probation for previous convictions (2016 and 2017) of second-degree burglaries in Clinton and DeKalb counties and, most recently (2021), unlawful possession of a firearm in Cameron.

Related