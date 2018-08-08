Felony charges filed against former Coffey City Clerk

Felony charges have been filed in Daviess County against the former Coffey City Clerk.

Mary Lou Browning has been charged with two counts of forgery, one count of stealing $25,000 or more, and one count of stealing $750 or more. Her bond has been set at $35,000 cash with 10% deposit allowed and with special conditions, including submitting to any form of alcohol or drug testing upon request of the court or law enforcement.

An audit by State Auditor Nicole Galloway released in July showed more than $60,000 missing from the City of Coffey.

The audit said Browning failed to make deposits, received improper payroll payments and falsified board minutes and various financial reports during her time as City Clerk from September 2015 to August 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...