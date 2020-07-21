Felony charges filed against Edina man who allegedly committed armed robbery in Kirksville

Three felony counts have been filed in Adair County against a man accused in what Kirksville Police said was an armed robbery of a liquor store Sunday afternoon.

Thirty-year-old Kevin Potter of Edina has been charged with robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’s to appear Wednesday, July 22 at 8:30 in the Associate Division of Adair County Circuit Court.

Kirksville Police said a call was received regarding a robbery that had occurred at Xpress Mart, located at 1023 East Jefferson. Officers were told the business was entered by two male subjects, both of whom were wearing dark-colored hoodies, jeans, and dark-colored face coverings. One of the males allegedly went behind the counter and displayed a handgun to the clerk. Kirksville Police said the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and fled on foot.

Based on subsequent investigation, police were able to identify one of the suspects who was arrested Sunday evening by deputies in Knox County. The Kirksville police media report indicates the robbery is still an ongoing investigation. Persons with information are to contact Kirksville Police or the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares