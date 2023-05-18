Felon in Missouri caught with guns sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Wednesday sentenced a St. Louis County, Missouri felon caught with two guns to 57 months in prison.

Travis L. Robinson, 26, also agreed to forfeit an AR-15-style pistol and a .40 caliber Glock handgun. Both guns were found after Normandy police were called to an apartment building in the 4300 block of Walker Lane for a burglary in progress. A resident reported hearing kicking and prying noises.

Robinson and another man fled when police arrived. Robinson jumped out of a third-floor window, injuring himself. Officers found tools and tool marks on one of the apartment door locks. They found an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 pistol with a 30-round magazine, the Glock, and a 50-round drum magazine for the Glock in the burglars’ car. Robinson’s DNA was on both firearms.

Robinson pleaded guilty in February to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Robinson was on supervised release at the time of the crime, having been sentenced in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in 2018 to 46 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also has committed a series of prior tampering and burglary offenses, a sentencing memo says.

The case was investigated by the Normandy Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D’Agrosa prosecuted the case.

