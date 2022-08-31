Felon accused of shooting co-worker in Missouri restaurant sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison on gun charge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig on Wednesday sentenced a convicted felon from St. Louis to eight and one-half years in prison for a gun crime.

Philandias Calvin was arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, as a suspect in the shooting of his co-worker at Rigazzi’s restaurant ten days earlier. He was found with a .380 caliber Hi-Point pistol in his right pocket and three loaded magazines for the gun in his left pocket, Calvin admitted in a plea agreement. He also admitted to being a felon who was prohibited from possessing the weapon.

Calvin, 37, pleaded guilty in April to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In court Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Detective Deborah Hauser said witnesses and the victim told police that Calvin shot the victim seven times after a verbal altercation.

Judge Fleissig said later in the hearing that prosecutors had established that the gun found on Calvin had been used in the shooting, and said her sentence was based in part on a “quite disturbing” number of criminal offenses by Calvin in a 10-year period.

The shooting occurred about five months after Calvin’s term of supervised release ended for assaulting deputy U.S. Marshals and a U.S. probation officer in the federal courthouse in St. Louis. Calvin was being arrested at the time of the courthouse assault for violating his supervised release in a prior federal gun case and an escape case.

Calvin still faces charges in St. Louis Circuit Court of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon related to the shooting.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.