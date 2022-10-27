Federal jury convicts Missouri man of child pornography charges

A man from Park Hills, Missouri was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on charges of receiving child pornography and accessing with intent to view child pornography.

Investigators learned in 2019 that child sexual abuse materials were available via a peer-to-peer file-sharing application and traced it to Rodney D. Price, 42. They later found that Price had used his phone to search for and view child sexual abuse materials. They found 167 images containing those materials on his phone.

Price is scheduled to be sentenced on January 31. The receiving child pornography charge carries a potential penalty of five to 20 years in prison and the charge of accessing child pornography is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri’s State Technical Assistance Team, and Investigator Donya Jackson. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jillian Anderson and Rob Livergood are prosecuting the case.