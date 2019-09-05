Federal grants, loans, insurance payments for Missouri recovery top $60 Million

More than $60 million in federal grants, loans, and insurance payments have now gone to Missourians to assist in the recovery from this spring and summer’s flooding and tornadoes.

The funds include grants to households from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, payments from the National Flood Insurance Program on insurance claims and low-interest disaster recovery loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration:

As of September 4:

FEMA has approved more than $6.7 million in grants for 1,445 Missouri individuals and households; these grants serve as assistance for housing-related expenses and for serious needs caused by the disaster.

SBA has approved more than $11.8 million in low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses. 213 homeowners/renters approved for $10,389,800 11 businesses/nonprofit loans approved for $1,446,900



As of August 31:

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $42 million in claims with an average payout of $39,614.

Time is now running short for Missourians to apply for FEMA individual assistance and SBA disaster recovery loans. Individuals have until September 9 to register with FEMA and to submit SBA disaster recovery loan applications.

FEMA help is available for individuals and households in 26 counties: Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, McDonald, Miller, Newton, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, St. Charles and Saline.

Missourians can register until September 9 in one of the following ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By phone at the disaster assistance helpline: 800-621-FEMA (3362), v/vp/711 or 800-462- 7585 (TTY). Lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Businesses have until April 9, 2020, to submit SBA loan applications for economic injury.

Missouri survivors with additional needs resulting from the April 29- July 5 storms and flooding should call 211 for assistance.

