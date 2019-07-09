Federal disaster declaration granted for 20 counties in Missouri

A major federal disaster declaration has been approved today for 20 Missouri counties damaged by flooding, tornadoes and severe storms this spring.

In a press release today from Governor Mike Parson’s office, it says President Trump’s declaration makes the federal Individual Assistance program available to eligible residents in Andrew, Atchison, Boone, Buchanan, Carroll, Chariton, Cole, Greene, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Lafayette, Lincoln, Livingston, Miller, Osage, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, and St. Charles counties.

Residents in these counties can now register for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance with temporary housing, housing repairs, and the replacement of household items. The deadline for assistance is 60 days from today, June 9, 2019.

“This is important news for Missouri families and communities that have been hit so hard by the continuing flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms this year,” says Parson. “While Missourians have been working hard to rebuild and pull together to support one another – as we always do – the President’s action means important federal assistance will be available to help Missouri families recover in these 20 counties.”

The state’s June 24 request for a federal disaster declaration stated that preliminary damage assessments examined 1,650 primary homes, of which 953 had been destroyed or sustained major damage. The assessments also showed that 125 of 251 businesses that were examined had been destroyed or sustained major damage.

Individuals and families who sustained damage or losses due to the flooding and severe storms from April 29 and after in one of the Missouri counties included in the Individual Assistance disaster declaration can register for disaster assistance by going to www.DisasterAssistance.gov or calling FEMA’s toll-free registration number, 1-800-621-FEMA (3362), from 7 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a TTY: 1-800-462-7585.

FEMA disaster assistance to eligible individuals generally falls into these categories:

• Housing Assistance may be available for up to 18 months for displaced homeowners or renters whose primary residences received major damage or were destroyed. Funding also can be provided for housing repairs and replacement of damaged items to make homes habitable.

• Other Needs Assistance may be available for other disaster-related expenses, including essential household items, moving and storage, vehicles, medical and dental, childcare, funeral and burial, and some clean-up items not covered by insurance and other assistance programs.

• Low-Interest Disaster Loans are available after a disaster for homeowners and renters from the U.S. Small Business Administration to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing, or other damaged personal property. Loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury.

• Other Disaster Assistance Programs include crisis counseling, disaster-related unemployment assistance, disaster case management, legal advice, and assistance, including income tax, housing issues, consumer protection, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits.

Those affected by the flooding and severe storms are encouraged to continue to document losses, including photographing damage and retaining receipts.