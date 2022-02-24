Federal charges filed against Missouri man for robbing multiple convenience stores

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A federal grand jury indicted Terrence Gleason, age 51, for multiple counts of robbery and weapon charges. Gleason is accused of robbing several area QuikTrip stores while armed with a semi-automatic pistol. Gleason is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges.

According to the indictment, beginning on December 5, 2021, and ending on December 12, 2021, Gleason is accused of robbing the following QuikTrip locations while brandishing or indicating he had a firearm:

QuikTrip located at 9099 Natural Bridge (Robbed this location three separate times)

QuikTrip located at 5909 Howdershell

QuikTrip located at 11150 St. Charles Rock Road

The case was investigated by the Normandy Police Department, Hazelwood Police Department, St. Ann Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Related