Federal charges filed after traffic stop nets 86 pounds of powdered fentanyl and methamphetamine

A suspected drug trafficker faces federal charges after he was caught transporting dozens of pounds of powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal drugs on Interstate 5 near Salem, Oregon.

Miguel Cruz-Barrales, 22, whose place of residence is unknown, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on April 23, 2023, an Oregon State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Barrales on Interstate 5 south of Salem. The trooper’s canine alerted to two duffle bags located in the trunk of the vehicle that contained numerous packages suspected to contain powdered fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illegal drugs. The packages were later confirmed to contain 15 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, 24.4 kilograms of methamphetamine, .6 kilograms of heroin, and 4.6 kilograms of cocaine.

On April 24, 2023, Cruz-Barrales made his first appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

This case is being investigated jointly by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and OSP. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

(Photo courtesy DEA)

