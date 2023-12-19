Federal authorities take over case against Princeton robbery suspect

A Mercer County case has been dismissed by county prosecution for the Promise City, Iowa man accused of robbing a Princeton bank in May. A federal prosecutor took over the case for 67 year old Phillip Michael Blink, according to information provided by Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Legal Assistant Hollie Ralston.

Blink was indicted in federal court in September, charged with crimes of armed bank robbery and the use, carry, or brandishing of a firearm while committing a “violent crime”. He is currently being held on a $10,000 unsecured bond with 10% posted. A federal trial is set to begin on April 29th.

The now-dismissed Mercer County charges had included first degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing or an attempt from a financial institution, and unlawful use of a weapon (involving exhibiting).

Blink, according to Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez, took $4,150 in a robbery of the First Interstate Bank in Princeton on May 19th. Blink was said to have worn a disguise, demanded money from a teller, and displayed a handgun. No one was injured during the robbery, ensuing investigation, and apprehension of Blink. His pickup truck was stopped in Knoxville, Iowa by the Knoxville Police Department, where he was subsequently arrested.