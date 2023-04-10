Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

February unemployment rates for area counties range from three and a half percent (3.5%) in Linn County, down to one point eight percent (1.8%) in Livingston County. February is the most recent month available for the county statistics from Missouri’s Division of Employment Security.

Other rates include Macon at 3.3%, Sullivan County at 3.1%, and Adair and Clinton counties at 3.0%. The rest of our area counties have unemployment rates ranging between two and three percent.

The list includes Grundy, Harrison, and Putnam 2counties at 2.9%, Caldwell, Carroll, and DeKalb counties at 2.7%, Mercer County at 2.5%, Daviess County at 2.4%, Worth at 2.3%, Gentry 2.2% and Chariton County at 2.1%.

Grundy County’s rate of two point seven (2.7%) is the same as it was in January. The report from the state shows 118 claiming unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,069.

February’s unemployment rate for Missouri was listed as two point six percent (2.6%).

