February marks rise in Grundy County’s sales tax revenue

Local News February 9, 2024 KTTN News
Grundy County’s sales tax collections for the year through February have increased by more than $14,000 in each of three categories compared to the same period last year.

Collections for the year to date exceed $97,500 for county revenue, law enforcement, and general revenue, partly benefiting the Grundy County Ambulance service. This month’s collections have seen an increase of more than $17,200 in each category from what was collected in February 2023. The collections for each category this month surpass $53,900.

Each sales tax in Grundy County is set at a rate of half a percent.

