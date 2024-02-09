February marks rise in Grundy County’s sales tax revenue

Share To Your Social Network

Grundy County’s sales tax collections for the year through February have increased by more than $14,000 in each of three categories compared to the same period last year.

Collections for the year to date exceed $97,500 for county revenue, law enforcement, and general revenue, partly benefiting the Grundy County Ambulance service. This month’s collections have seen an increase of more than $17,200 in each category from what was collected in February 2023. The collections for each category this month surpass $53,900.

Each sales tax in Grundy County is set at a rate of half a percent.

