February 3 event will support “Casey’s Cause” in Jamesport

A benefit will be held in Jamesport on February 3 for a nonprofit supporting families who have experienced infant and pregnancy loss. The Casey’s Cause Benefit Banquet will begin at the Spillman Event Center at 6 p.m.

Washington Street Food and Drink Company of Trenton will cater the event, providing pulled pork, a loaded baked potato bar, and a vegetable dish. Additionally, homemade pie, ice cream, a hot cocoa bar, and drinks will be available. Free-will donations are accepted.

Casey’s Cause founders, Cole and Josie McAdams, will share their testimony at 7:30 p.m. A live auction featuring approximately 35 items will commence at 8 p.m.

The event will also feature a raffle for a Henry Lever Action shotgun, donated by Black Lantern Outdoors of Bethany. Raffle tickets are priced at $20 for one, $50 for three, or $100 for eight. They can be purchased at the event, via PayPal or Zeffy, or by calling 660-605-1840. Cole McAdams notes that one need not be present to win the gun raffle.

A silent auction with about 15 items will be available, catering to a wide audience, including children, according to Josie McAdams.

She states that funds raised will support the creation of compassion boxes, expand outreach, and develop a grief program.

Josie McAdams describes compassion boxes as containing comfort items, distributed to families who have suffered infant or pregnancy loss.

The compassion boxes for children include a bear, a blanket, and a book about coping with loss.

Cole and Josie McAdams established Casey’s Cause following the loss of their son, Casey, shortly after birth. They are also parents to a five-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl.

Josie McAdams expresses gratitude for the resources available at Children’s Mercy, where Casey was born.

Casey’s Cause collaborates with Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center, the Chillicothe Women’s Clinic, and Cameron Regional Medical Center. The 501(c)(3) organization aims to extend its support to more rural areas.

The organization offers assistance through referrals. Josie McAdams encourages those affected by infant loss to contact Casey’s Cause for support, noting that compassion boxes can be sent anywhere, including internationally.

She emphasizes that grief is unique and varies in duration for each individual.

Cole and Josie McAdams are available to speak about Casey’s Cause to interested groups.

For more information about the February 3 benefit banquet or the organization, please call 660-605-1840, visit the Casey’s Cause Facebook page, or visit the Casey’s Cause website.

