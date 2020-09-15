Feast of Trumpets Celebration to be held in Trenton

Praise, prayer, the proclamation of God’s word, and testimonies will be shared at a Feast of Trumpets Celebration in Trenton.

The free non-denominational event will be at the Ketcham Community Center the night of Friday, September 18th from 6 to 9 o’clock and Saturday, September 19th from 8 o’clock to noon.

A spokesperson says the event will celebrate creation and the beginning of time and it will also be a time to repent. A Shofar, or ram’s horn, is also to be blown and child care is to be provided for younger children.

More information about the Feast of Trumpets Celebration Friday and Saturday can be obtained by calling 660-635-1958.

