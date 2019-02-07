FCS Financial offers grant program to Missouri 4-H and FFA organizations

FCS Financial has a grant program that offers Missouri 4-H and FFA organizations $500 grants to implement projects to benefit rural communities and youth development.

Shaping Rural Missouri grant program funds are awarded to assist club or chapter members in bringing positive change by establishing projects to make communities better places to live.

FCS Financial encourages applicants to collaborate with other community organizations to develop and complete improvement projects. Forty projects were funded in Missouri last year, which included youth building picnic tables, planting trees, and landscaping school grounds.

More than $120,000 has been distributed in Missouri since the grant’s inception in 2012.

Applications and more information about the Shaping Rural Missouri grant program can be found at FCS Financial website. Applications are due by April 1st.

More information can also be obtained by calling 1-800-369-3276 extension 1173.