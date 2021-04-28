FCS Financial awards $51,000 in scholarships

FCS Financial recently selected 34 recipients for their Scholarship Program who will each receive a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of higher education. Since 2004, more than $720,000 has been distributed through the FCS Financial Scholarship Program. The program is designed to encourage and support higher education for children and grandchildren of FCS Financial members.
“FCS Financial’s Scholarship Program provides essential funds to support Missouri’s youth on their journey to continue their education,” says David Janish, CEO. “As a cooperative, we are dedicated to supporting our member-owners. This scholarship will help ease the burden of their children and grandchildren as they find success and develop leadership skills that will be valuable for rural Missouri and agriculture in the future.”
Those receiving an FCS Financial scholarship for 2021 are
- Blake Hamelink, Aurora
- Austin Redhage, Beaufort
- Jenna Stark, Brookfield
- Grant Adkins, Burlington Junction
- G. Hunter Oliver, California
- Shaye Siegel, California
- Katie Keilholz, Chamois
- Emma Kapp, Clarksdale
- Katie Basham, Cowgill
- Macy Barber, Elsberry
- Morgan Brockmeier, Hale
- Heidi Hingst, Hermann
- Mason Locke, Houstonia
- Braxton Wikoff, Hume
- Victoria Washburn, King City
- Joseph O’Bannon, Madison
- Jenna Hasekamp, Madison
- Ethan Fort, Martinsburg
- Grant Norfleet, Mexico
- Andrew Bailey, Montrose
- Lindsay Eye, Montrose
- Abigail Miller, Olean
- Blake Barnett, Palmyra
- Schyler Angell, Paris
- Avery Hall, Paynesville
- Blake Matteson, Pilot Grove
- Michael Dieckmann, Sibley
- Alexis Plackemeier, Silex
- Alison Braun, St. Mary
- Kaitlin Kleiboeker, Stotts City
- Brock Boland, Sweet Springs
- Grant Knipmeyer, Sweet Springs
- Kennady Estes, Warrenton
- Trey Tipton, Wheeling
The 2022 Scholarship Application will be available on the FCS Financial website September 1, 2021.
FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 branch offices in Missouri and is a member of the Farm Credit System. The system is a nationwide network of cooperative lending institutions that provides credit and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural residents and agribusinesses. With more than 100 years of agricultural lending experience, the Farm Credit System is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States.
