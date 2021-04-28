FCS Financial awards $51,000 in scholarships

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

FCS Financial recently selected 34 recipients for their Scholarship Program who will each receive a $1,500 scholarship to assist with the cost of higher education. Since 2004, more than $720,000 has been distributed through the FCS Financial Scholarship Program. The program is designed to encourage and support higher education for children and grandchildren of FCS Financial members.

“FCS Financial’s Scholarship Program provides essential funds to support Missouri’s youth on their journey to continue their education,” says David Janish, CEO. “As a cooperative, we are dedicated to supporting our member-owners. This scholarship will help ease the burden of their children and grandchildren as they find success and develop leadership skills that will be valuable for rural Missouri and agriculture in the future.”

Those receiving an FCS Financial scholarship for 2021 are

Blake Hamelink, Aurora

Austin Redhage, Beaufort

Jenna Stark, Brookfield

Grant Adkins, Burlington Junction

G. Hunter Oliver, California

Shaye Siegel, California

Katie Keilholz, Chamois

Emma Kapp, Clarksdale

Katie Basham, Cowgill

Macy Barber, Elsberry

Morgan Brockmeier, Hale

Heidi Hingst, Hermann

Mason Locke, Houstonia

Braxton Wikoff, Hume

Victoria Washburn, King City

Joseph O’Bannon, Madison

Jenna Hasekamp, Madison

Ethan Fort, Martinsburg

Grant Norfleet, Mexico

Andrew Bailey, Montrose

Lindsay Eye, Montrose

Abigail Miller, Olean

Blake Barnett, Palmyra

Schyler Angell, Paris

Avery Hall, Paynesville

Blake Matteson, Pilot Grove

Michael Dieckmann, Sibley

Alexis Plackemeier, Silex

Alison Braun, St. Mary

Kaitlin Kleiboeker, Stotts City

Brock Boland, Sweet Springs

Grant Knipmeyer, Sweet Springs

Kennady Estes, Warrenton

Trey Tipton, Wheeling

The 2022 Scholarship Application will be available on the FCS Financial website September 1, 2021.

FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 branch offices in Missouri and is a member of the Farm Credit System. The system is a nationwide network of cooperative lending institutions that provides credit and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural residents and agribusinesses. With more than 100 years of agricultural lending experience, the Farm Credit System is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States.

