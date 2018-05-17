FCS Financial awards 40 community improvement grants

FCS Financial is recognizing 40 different 4-H clubs and FFA chapters with $500 grants for submitting outstanding Shaping Rural Missouri grant applications.

In the seven years of its existence, more than $100,000 has been awarded to Missouri 4-H clubs and FFA chapters. Grants are awarded to organizations with plans to complete a community improvement project by the end of the year.“Community development in rural Missouri is very important to FCS Financial. Our member-owners and staff live in rural communities across Missouri,” said Scott Gardner, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, FCS Financial.

“These grants not only strengthen our rural communities but allow our youth to work as a team to accomplish a worthy goal.”The following 4-H clubs and FFA chapters were selected by a panel of judges to receive a Shaping Rural Missouri grant in support of implementing the respective project listed:

Andrew County 4-H Club (Andrew County) – Benches for Youth Building at Andrew County Fairgrounds.

Audrain County 4-H Council & Mexico FFA Chapter (Audrain County) – Building and painting bleachers at fairgrounds.

Coon Creek Cronies 4-H Club (Audrain County) – Building raised bed gardens at local nursing home.

F & L Hustlers 4-H Clover Kids (Audrain County) – Provide sidewalk extension at county fairgrounds.

4-H Teen Leaders (Barton County) – Build Helping Hands Butterfly Garden at Harry S. Truman Birthplace.

Rough Riders 4-H Club (Barton County) – Construct bleachers at Lamar Fairgrounds.

Rich Hill FFA Chapter (Bates County) – Cleaning & improving community parks and cemetery.

Buchanan County 4-H Council (Buchanan County) – Construct reflection bench and table for Agency Community Center.

Trailblazers 4-H Club (Buchanan County) – Build agility equipment for dog training area at Corby Dog Park.

Braymer FFA Chapter (Caldwell County) – Construct gates for Braymer Junior Livestock Show.

Rising Sun 4-H Club (Callaway County) – Build & maintain garden and orchard for SERVE food pantry.

Carrollton ACC FFA Chapter & Carroll County Livestock Junior Leaders Association (Carroll County) – Facility improvements at the Carroll County Fairgrounds.

Cass County 4-H Council Officers (Cass County) – Improvements at North Park facility.

Union Hall 4-H Club (Cedar County) – Sound improvements at the community building.

Antioch 4-H Club (Clark County) – Improvements to Art Hall.

Dallas County 4-H Council (Dallas County) – Build butterfly garden at a community park.

Willard FFA Chapter (Greene County) – Landscape school facility.

Blue Ribbon Bandits 4-H Club & Gillman City FFA (Harrison County) – Improvements to show barn area and install arena fence.

Montrose Busy Beavers 4-H Club (Henry County) – Create Montrose Junior Firefighter program.

Sunrise 4-H Club (Holt County) – Build and install a butterfly garden.

County Liners 4-H Club (Knox County) – Improve Baring Community Park.

Napoleon Cloverleaf 4-H Club (Lafayette County) – Flowerpot project in the town square.

Lewis County Show Board (Lewis County) – Update gates at Lewis County Fairgrounds.

Eldon FFA Chapter (Miller County) – Renovate Miller County Fairgrounds arena.

Eager Beavers 4-H Club (Monroe County) – Landscape Monroe County Fair buildings at City Park.

Monroe City FFA Chapter (Monroe County) – Construct storage shed for the preschool program.

Jefferson FFA Chapter, North Nodaway FFA Chapter, Northeast Nodaway FFA Chapter & South Nodaway FFA Chapter (Nodaway County) – Construct gates for Nodaway County Fairgrounds.

West Nodaway FFA Chapter (Nodaway County) – Beautify the City of Elmo.

Manila 4-H Club (Pettis County) – Landscape around Main Street in Windsor.

Classic Kids 4-H Club & Putnam County FFA Chapter (Putnam County) – Assist in purchasing & renovating chairs for Putnam County 4-H Building.

Millville 4-H Club (Ray County) – Improve ventilation at Ray County Fair livestock buildings.

Newtown Community 4-H Club (Sullivan County) – Update concession stand at community ball field.

Country Crossroads 4-H Club (Warren County) – Build an addition to Warren County Fairgrounds office and storage room.

FCS Financial serves 102 counties through 21 offices in Missouri. FCS Financial is a member of the Farm Credit System. The system is a nationwide network of cooperative lending institutions that provide credit and financial services to farmers, ranchers, rural residents, and agribusinesses. With 100 years of agricultural lending experience, the Farm Credit System is the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States.

Like this: Like Loading...