FCS Financial announces scholarship recipients

FCS Financial has awarded three scholarships to rural Missouri nurses to complete the Agrisafe Nurse Scholar education series.

One scholarship recipient is from Trenton, Jena Eads, a registered nurse at Wright Memorial Hospital. Other recipients of an FCS scholarship are Katie Krohn – quality management lead at the regional medical center in Kirksville and Carla Barber, who’s in Nursing Administration at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville,

Each will complete 18 hours of continuing education specifically focused on the unique risks facing farmers and farmworkers.

The Agrisafe Nurse Scholar program was developed to help rural nurses be better prepared to prevent, identify, and treat diseases and conditions that commonly impact farmers and ranchers. The program covers a range of topics from diseases, chemical exposure, and hearing conservation to respiratory health, skin diseases, and mental health.

In a statement, Jena Eads said when she found the Nurse Scholar program, she knew it was meant for her. Eads describes herself as passionate about agriculture and nursing, and she wanted to be able to share that with others.

The Nurse Scholar program was developed by the non-profit organization Agrisafe Network that represents health professionals and educators working to reduce health disparities found among those in the agriculture community. FCS Financial reports it’s offering this program to the nurses at no cost to them or their employers.

