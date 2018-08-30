FCC awards $255M to expand broadband internet access in Missouri

The Federal Communications Commission awarded nearly $255,000,000 to expand rural broadband in Missouri, the most of any state.

The award was distributed through the FCC’s Connect America Fund Phase 2 (II) Auction, which will award one and a half billion dollars over 10 years to 45 states.

Sixth District Congressman Sam Graves reports nearly half of rural Missourians do not have access to high-speed broadband internet. He says being connected to high-speed broadband will improve the communities in north Missouri by providing better access to educational resources, telehealth services, precision agriculture, and additional opportunities for economic development.

Missouri ranks 42nd in broadband availability.

