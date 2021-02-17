FBLA members to represent Trenton High School at State Leadership Conference

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A few Future Business Leaders of America members from Trenton High School will represent the school at the State Leadership Conference after placing at the District Leadership Conference.

Olivia Roberts and Emma Roberts received first place in Business Financial Plan at the district level. Those placing second include Mari Atup and Cole Soptic in Business Ethics, Atup in Spreadsheet Applications, Atup in Computer Applications, and Soptic in Insurance and Risk Management.

FBLA Adviser Kayce Terhune reports the State Leadership Conference will be held virtually April 11th through 13th.

