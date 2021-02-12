FBI Terrorism Task Force announces more arrests relating to violence at U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

FBI Special Agents and members of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested the following individuals on federal charges related to the violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe, Kansas was arrested on federal charges of Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Threatening to assault a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. Chrestman was taken into custody without incident.

Christopher Charles Kuehn of Olathe, Kansas was arrested on federal charges of Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. Kuehn was taken into custody without incident.

Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, MO was arrested on federal charges of Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Federal complaints will be available on the United States Attorney’s Office District of Columbia’s website.

