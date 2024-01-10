Father, son duo plead guilty to trafficking cocaine to St. Louis

Gregory Dixson Jr., 53, and his son Gregory Cornell Dixson III, 32, from St. Louis, Missouri, have pleaded guilty to federal drug charges, admitting to trafficking significant quantities of cocaine into St. Louis over several years.

Dixson Jr. pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine and conspiracy to launder money. His son, Dixson III, pleaded guilty on Jan. 4 to the same cocaine conspiracy charge. The duo admitted that they began conspiring to bring cocaine to St. Louis in 2015 or earlier. Dixson Jr. is accountable for more than 450 kilograms of cocaine, while Dixson III is linked to 50 to 150 kilograms, as per their pleas.

The investigation uncovered numerous drug and money transactions and seizures. In September 2015, 31 kilograms of cocaine destined for St. Louis were seized from a vehicle supplied by Omar Pena Vargas. In late 2016 or early 2017, the Dixsons coordinated with Miguel Angel Gonzalez and Carlos Gonzalez to procure cocaine in Texas, increasing their purchases from three to up to 16 kilograms per week.

In August 2018, Dixson Jr. was involved in a transaction for 75 kilograms of cocaine, leading to the seizure of $634,770 in cash at a hotel. On Oct. 28, 2018, eight kilograms of cocaine bound for St. Louis were intercepted. In March 2020, 23.6 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl intended partly for St. Louis were seized from Ruben Sanchez Blanco. In April 2021, Dixson III coordinated a pickup of two kilograms of cocaine, and later, Carlos Gonzalez retrieved drug proceeds from St. Louis.

In July 2021, Quintin Deforest Adkins was caught in Texas with $161,845 while attempting to buy six kilograms of cocaine.

Dixson III is scheduled for sentencing on April 3, while Dixson Jr. will be sentenced on April 11. Dixson III faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million, while Dixson Jr., due to a prior drug trafficking conviction, faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years.

Others involved, including Vargas, Miguel Gonzalez, Adkins, and Blanco, have either pleaded guilty or been sentenced. Carlos Gonzalez is deceased.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and IRS Criminal Investigation conducted the case investigation.