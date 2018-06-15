Father and son deployed to Al Udeid Air Base during Father’s Day

Captain William Sarti and A1C Matthew Miller, both members of the Missouri Air National Guard, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as part of a rotation from the 131st Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base (Miller) and the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in Saint Joseph

Miller arrived in Qatar in January and works as a network management technician ensuring thousands of U.S. military members, local nations, and contractors have internet and phone connectivity. His father arrived in February and serves as the executive officer within the Mission Support Group. His duties include serving as the liaison and coordinator between the MSG commander and men and women assigned to six different squadrons including Security Forces Squadron, Civil Engineering Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Force Support Squadron, Communications Squadron, and the Contracting Squadron.

They both will return to the U.S. in late summer.

