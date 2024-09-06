Fatal head-on crash on Highway 21 claims life of Caledonia woman

Share To Your Social Network

A fatal crash occurred on September 5, 2024, on Highway 21 near Gildea Road in Washington County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 73-year-old woman from Caledonia was killed, and a 17-year-old boy from Irondale was seriously injured in a head-on collision.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:38 a.m. when a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Charlette A. Schloemer, 73, of Caledonia, was traveling northbound on Highway 21. Schloemer attempted to pass another vehicle when her vehicle collided head-on with a southbound 1989 Toyota pickup, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Irondale.

The front of Schloemer’s vehicle struck the front of the pickup, resulting in both vehicles being totaled. Schloemer was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but she was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:05 a.m. by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield. Her body was transported to the Washington County Morgue by the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota pickup was not wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to St. Louis Children’s Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Elliot’s Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sergeant D.A. Yingling of the Major Crash Investigation Unit.

